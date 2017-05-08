At the launching event (Source: baomoi.com)



– The book “The Quarantine” by former Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Lozenro Angeloni has been newly published by Thai Ha Books and Labour Publishing House.The diplomat, now Italian Ambassador to India, is the author of multiple publications, including commentaries, reportages and novels, reflecting issues on inter-cultural dialogues, conflicts in wars and personal development of each individual.During his tenure as Ambassador of Italy to Vietnam from October 2010 to March 2015, he decided to write a book about the Vietnam-France Hospital’s fight againts the SARS pandemic in 2002, the result was “The Quarantine”.Readers of the book can feel the author’s passion towards a land he thinks of as part of himself, Vietnam, Prof. Marcello Silvestrini from Perugia University, Italy said.-VNA