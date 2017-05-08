The diplomat, now Italian Ambassador to India, is the author of multiple publications, including commentaries, reportages and novels, reflecting issues on inter-cultural dialogues, conflicts in wars and personal development of each individual.
During his tenure as Ambassador of Italy to Vietnam from October 2010 to March 2015, he decided to write a book about the Vietnam-France Hospital’s fight againts the SARS pandemic in 2002, the result was “The Quarantine”.
Readers of the book can feel the author’s passion towards a land he thinks of as part of himself, Vietnam, Prof. Marcello Silvestrini from Perugia University, Italy said.-VNA