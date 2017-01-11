ITF President: Vietnam capable of hosting ITF Congress 2017

David Haggerty, President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). (Source: ubitennis)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – David Haggerty, President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), has said that Vietnam has the capacity to successfully organise the ITF Congress 2017 in August.



Talking to reporters in HCM City, David Haggerty said he is impressed by the great strides of Vietnam’s young tennis players like Ly Hoang Nam, who moves to 641th position in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranking; Trinh Linh Giang, 1,637th, and Nguyen Hoang Thien, 1,442nd.



He said she also admires the talent of tennis players in HCM City as well as the passion of people on wheelchairs here for the sport.



He expressed his wish to work with the Vietnam Tennis Federation (VTF) in general and HCM City in particular to implement advanced training programmes for players and coaches in order to help Vietnamese tennis achieve higher results on the international arena.



He recommended Vietnam to include tennis in school curricula and build professional tennis centres.



Nguyen Quoc Ky, Vice President and General Secretary of the VTF, said Vietnam is honoured to host the ITF Congress, the ITF’s largest annual event. It is expected to see the participation of 400 delegates, including the leaders of the ITF and member federations of many countries.-VNA