Jade Buddha statue comes to Soc Trang

Visitors come to worship the Jade Buddha statue. (Photo: VNA)

Soc Trang (VNA) – The “Jade Buddha for Peace” statue is being exhibited in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang from January 7-13.

A welcome ceremony for the statue was held on January 7, drew the participation of thousands of Buddhist followers and tourists far and wide.

The statue is placed at a tourist destination of Tan Hue Vien Company in Chau Thanh district of Soc Trang province.

A number of activities will be held along with the display of the statue, such as sermons on Buddha’s teachings and rituals.

The statue, 2.7m tall and over 4 tonnes in weight, was carved from an 18-tonne block of gemstone-quality jade discovered in northern Canada.

It has toured over 20 countries worldwide and was brought to Vietnam for the first time in 2009.

After finishing its trip to other localities of the country this time, the statue will be permanently placed in Australia.-VNA