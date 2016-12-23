Japan charity presents wheelchairs to Thanh Hoa’s disabled children

Wheelchairs are handed over to disabled children in Quang Xuong district, (Photo: baodansinh.vn)

– Disabled children and Agent Orange/dioxin victims in the central province of Thanh Hoa have received 60 wheelchairs donated by a Japanese-based charity.The Vietnam Red Cross Society’s local chapter handed over the gifts to the needy on December 22.The charity, which specialises in donating wheelchairs for kids in foreign countries, began operation in 2004. It has sent 5,789 wheelchairs to 23 countries worldwide.2016 marks its seventh year of working in Vietnam and 1,015 wheelchairs donated for the country in total.Thanh Hoa is home to 174,000 people with disabilities, of which 23,000 are AO victims. More than 1,000 local disabled people still need wheelchairs for daily travel.The same day, the chapter also handed over a storm shelter for residents in Nam Vuong commune of Hau Loc district. Spanning 130 sq.m, the two-storey facility was built at a cost of more than 500 million VND (22,000 USD), with 470 million VND (20,680 USD) of which sourced from the Norway Red Cross Society and donations from across Vietnam.-VNA