Japan holds forum to reinforce cooperation with ASEAN

The forum is held in the Japanese prefecture of Aichi on February 7-8 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Nguyen Quoc Cuong and representatives of embassies of other ASEAN countries have attended a forum aimed to foster ties with the grouping.The event held in the Japanese prefecture of Aichi on February 7-8 was also attended by 150 delegates, mostly entrepreneurs from the Chubu region and its Aichi prefecture.In his opening speech, on behalf of ASEAN diplomats, Ambassador Cuong highly valued the forum organisation by the Chubu Economic Federation and Aichi prefecture, coinciding with the bloc’s 50th founding anniversary.ASEAN countries treasure the strategic partnership with Japan, which is currently the second biggest trade and direct investment partner of ASEAN, he said.He also underlined Vietnam’s potential and advantages which have been recognised by other countries. Those strengths include political, economic and social stability, a large market with a “golden population structure”, and a young and trained workforce.The country has continually posted a relatively high economic growth for the last three decades. The World Bank assessed it as an economy with the second fastest growth rate for 20 straight years. Vietnam is also considered an open economy which is strongly integrating into regional and global economies, he noted.At the forum, participants showed their interest in the Vietnamese Party and State’s resolve to better the business climate and build an incorruptible, facilitating and action-oriented Government that works to serve people and businesses.Within the framework of the event, the ASEAN diplomats met with the Aichi Governor, the Mayor of Nagoya city – the capital of Aichi, the Chairman of the Nagoya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the leaders of the Chubu Economic Federation, and Japanese entrepreneurs.-VNA