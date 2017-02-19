Japan takes badminton Asia mixed team championship

The battle between Japan and the Philippines in Group C (Source: VNA)

– The Japanese team won the the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2017 after beating the Republic of Korea’s (RoK) team 3 – 0 at the Nguyen Du Gymnasium, Ho Chi Minh City on February 19.In the first battle of the men’s doubles, Japanese Keigo Sonoda and Takeshi Kamura easily won Korean players Kim Gi Jung and Yoo Yeon Seong 2 – 0 (21 -15, 21 – 16). In the women’s singles, Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, world No 6 female player, also beat Ji Hyun 2 – 0 (22 – 20, 23 – 21).In the third battle of the men’s singles between Kenta Nishimoto and Joeon Hyeok Jin, the former, world No 12 male player, also beat the RoK player 21-13 and 21-16.Previously, the Japanese team won Chinese team 3 – 0 to enter the final round, while the RoK beat Thailand 3 – 1.Vietnam was defeated by Thailand and Japan in the qualification round.The championships drew participation of players from 13 nations, including big names as China, the RoK, Japan, Thailand, and India, whose athletes entered the world’s top 10 and 20. - VNA