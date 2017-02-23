Japan, Vietnam communist parties strengthen relations

Pham Minh Chinh (R), Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, meets with JCP Vice Chairman Ogata Yasuo on Feb. 22 (Photo: VNA)

– The friendship between the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has been reinforced in recent years, according to Ogata Yasuo – JCP Vice Chairman and Head of the JCP’s International Affairs Department.He made the remark while meeting with Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on February 22.Yasuo, who is on a visit to Vietnam from February 21-23, said close relations between the two parties have helped enhance their mutual trust and understanding as well as ties between the countries.He also informed his host about the JCP’s 27th congress last January, noting that the congress ratified a resolution which analysed the situation in Japan, the region and the world and set out directions for the party in the future.On behalf of the CPV Central Committee, Chinh congratulated the JCP on the successful 27th congress, voicing his belief that the party will succeed in realising the congress’s resolution and reap even greater achievements in the near future.The two parties should increase cooperation to enhance links and contribute to the two peoples’ friendship and the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan, he added.Earlier, the JCP delegation held talks with Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Hoang Binh Quan and met with Permanent Vice Chairman of the commission Tran Dac Loi.At these meetings, Ogata Yasuo said his international affairs department will continue coordinating with the CPV’s External Relations Commission to carry out the agreements reached between the two parties’ senior leaders, including the organisation of their seventh theoretical workshop in Japan this year.He stressed the parties will maintain information exchange, cooperation, and mutual support at international forums, helping to foster Vietnamese-Japanese relations, as well as international communist and workers’ movements.-VNA