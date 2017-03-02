Japan willing to support Hanoi in firefighting training

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung (R) receives Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador Sugi Ryotaro (Source: baomoi)

– Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung held a working session in Hanoi on March 2 with Sugi Ryotaro, the Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador, discussing natural calamity prevention and firefighting.The Ambassador said Japan is willing to support Vietnam in firefighting training and natural calamity prevention.He told host about Japan’s intention to organize a training course on firefighting and natural calamity prevention for the 10 ASEAN member countries, with 30-50 participants who are high school students and firefighting experts from each country.Participating people are then expected to popularise knowledge gained from the course, he stressed, noting that the activity is among those to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties and contribute to broadening Vietnam’s friendship with other Southeast Asian countries.Ambassador Sugi Ryotaro also said Japan is ready to support Hanoi with the cutting-edge techniques to tackle air and water pollution.Chairman Chung told guest that the capital city is paying special heed to responding climate change and preventing natural calamities.He noted that fire prevention and fighting has become a pressing issue in the city since many regrettable fire and explosion incidents occurred recently and the city is making efforts to fix the matter.Chung expressed his hope that boasting rich experience in training skills for people and a developed science and technology, Japan will share its experience with Hanoi and also provide the city with devices and equipment in service of firefighting and response to climate change.-VNA