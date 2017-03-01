Japanese company interested in water supply project in Dong Nai

A water treatment plant. (Source: VNA)



Dong Nai (VNA) – Representatives from Japan’s Kobelco Corporation expressed their desire to invest in the Nhon Trach 2 water supply plant project in the southern province of Dong Nai at a working session with local authorities on March 1.



They said besides construction, steel and machinery, the corporation has a unit specialising in water treatment – Kobelco-Eco Solution, which boasts advanced, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly technologies.



According to Tran Van Vinh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, with a population of more than 3 million, the province is forecast to need around 1 million cu.m of water per day. However the capacity of its current system is about 400,000 cu.m per day.



In 2014, the Nhon Trach 1 water supply plant (the first phase) with a capacity of 100,000 cu.m per day was built with Japan’s official development assistance (ODA) capital.



Dong Nai is implementing the second phase of the plant (Nhon Trach 2) with a loan of 15 billion JPY (132 million USD) from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to bring its total capacity to 200,000 cu.m per day.-VNA