Japanese Emperor begins first-ever visit to Vietnam

Japan’s Emperor Akihito (Photo: Alchetron.com)

– Japan’s Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are paying a State visit to Vietnam from February 28 to March 5.The visit, made at the invitation of President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse, is the first-ever trip to Vietnam by a Japanese Emperor and Empress.Akihito came to the throne on January 7, 1989, and is the 125th emperor of Japan.Vietnam and Japan established diplomatic relations in September 1973 and elevated their ties to the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia in March 2014.Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Nguyen Quoc Cuong said the visit will be an important landmark in Vietnamese-Japanese relations. It is a manifestation of the development of bilateral ties and will bring the relationship to new heights. -VNA