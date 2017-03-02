Japanese Emperor, Empress meet Japan alumni

At the exchange (Source: VNA)

– Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko met former Vietnamese students who once studied in Japan during an exchange at Van Mieu (the Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on March 2.They conveyed their regards to the Japan alumni and thanked them for serving as a bridge of bilateral friendship and cooperation during their stay in Japan.The Japanese royal couple expressed their hope that the alumni will continue to make practical and helpful contributions to fostering ties between Japan and Vietnam.Vice Rector of the Vietnam National University’s University of Foreign Languages and International Studies Ngo Minh Thuy, who is also Vice President of the Vietnam - Japan Friendship Association (VJFA) and Chairwoman of the Japan Alumni Club in Vietnam, said since its establishment, the VJFA has held a number of useful activities such as cultural and education exchange via the UNESCO in Japan, and annual Japanese education seminars attracting thousands of Vietnamese students.The first chairman of the club Nghiem Vu Khai, who is now its Honorary Chairman, said the exchange reflects the Emperor and Empress’s interest in Vietnam, especially in educating generations in the strengthening of friendship, comprehensive and extensive partnership between Vietnam and Japan.The former students affirmed they all share the aspiration to continue nurturing bilateral friendly ties.In the afternoon the same day, the Japanese guests met families of Japanese war veterans living in Vietnam-VNA