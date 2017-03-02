Japanese Emperor, Empress visit biology museum in Hanoi

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko look at a specimen display in the Museum of Biology in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on March 2 visited the Museum of Biology of the Vietnam National University in Hanoi where specimens of white goby fish and Onagadori chicken, gifts from the Japanese Royal Family, are preserved.A passionate researcher of freshwater fish, Emperor Akihito discovered a new species of white goby fish in the world in a Can Tho River tributary when he was conducting his PhD essay on fish in the south of Vietnam in the 1970s. He presented a specimen of the fish to the museum in 1976.Meanwhile, Onagadori is a specious breed of chicken of Japan, which was a present of Prince Akishino for the museum on August 17, 2012.During the visit, part of their ongoing six-day State visit to Vietnam from February 28, Emperor Akihito and his spouse showed interest in specimens of various animal and plant species displayed in the museum, especially rare ones.Established in 1926 under the Biology Faculty of the Hanoi University of Technology, which is now the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, the Museum of Biology is the first of its kind in Indochina.It is part of the Vietnam National Museum of Nature system, which is keeping and conserving hundreds of thousands of specimens of animals and plants collected since the late 19th century, including those from different areas across the world, which are presents from the heads of state, scientists and foreign museums. - VNA