Japanese Emperor meets with JICA volunteers in Vietnam

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko meet JICA volunteers at Sheraton Hotel (Photo: Vietnam's Foreign Ministry)

– Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko met volunteers of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on late February 28 shortly after they arrived in Hanoi for a State visit to Vietnam.The Emperor and Empress asked JICA volunteers about their work and life in Vietnam as well as their aspirations.Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko expressed their hope that the volunteers will fulfill the duties in whatever positions they hold.The JICA volunteers, who work in a wide range of activities such as education, health care, tourism, investment promotion, and agriculture, said they love their jobs in Vietnam and want to share knowledge and experience to contribute to the local development.They also highly valued the eagerness to learn and the hospitality of Vietnamese people.The first-ever State visit to Vietnam until March 5 by the Japanese Emperor and Empress is a historic event in the two countries’ cooperation and friendship. It demonstrates Japan’s sentiment towards and attention to Vietnam, helping to enhance their extensive strategic partnership and mutual understanding which is also a wish of the two peoples.-VNA