Japanese Emperor visits Thailand

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko arrive in Bangkok on March 5. (Photo: EPA/straitstimes.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko arrived in Bangkok on March 5 to start an official visit to Thailand and pay their respect to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Japanese royals laid a wreath and signed a condolence book in memory of Thai King Rama IX, with whom they maintained close relations. The Emperor and his spouse also met with King Maha Vajiralongkorn – Rama X afterward.

The Japanese Emperor and Empress visited Thailand in 1991 in their first foreign visit since they came to the throne. They also travelled in Bangkok in 2006 to attend the 60th anniversary celebration of King Bhumibol’s accession.

Thailand and Japan have had diplomatic ties for more than 130 years.-VNA