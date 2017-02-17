Japanese firms tour farming areas in Lam Dong

At Da Lat milk farm (Source: VNA)

– A delegation of 20 Japanese businesses visited several farming and processing companies in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on February 16-17 as part of a business connectivity programme.The fact-finding tour was co-organised by the Lam Dong Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Centre and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).In Duc Trong district, the delegation visited the Da Lat Tu Nhien Company which makes and exports frozen and dried vegetables and fruits to Japan, and the Hoa Mat Troi (Sun Flower) company which is Lam Dong’s biggest exporter of oncidium orchids to Japan.In Da Lat city, they called on Da Lat Gap and Langbiang Farm which are among leading companies in planting safe vegetable. The delegation also toured the wholly Japanese owned Create Star strawberry farm.Later on February 17, the Japanese businesses and 48 firms in Lam Dong convened a business connectivity event.Speaking at the event, the Japanese side lauded the quality of local farm produce.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham S highlighted Japan’s strength in biotechnology, plant varieties, agricultural equipment and greenhouse construction, and pledged all possible support for Japanese firms operating in the province.The local firms also expressed their wish to access Japan’s advanced technology and the Japanese market.-VNA