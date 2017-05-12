An exhibition about Hokusai Manga will be held in HCM City from May 12-26. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

An exhibition of Hokusai Manga, considered the origin of today’s manga, is taking place in HCM City from May 12-26.The Manga Hokusai Manga: Approaching the Master’s Compendium from the Perspective of Contemporary Comics will honour artist Katsushika Hokusai, who created and published first Hokusai Manga over 200 years ago.The exhibition will introduce audiences to Hokusai’s publications, focusing on genre, pictorial storytelling and culture.It is jointly held by the Japan Foundation Centre and the General Consulate of Japan in HCM City.-VNA