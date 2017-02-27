Japanese prefecture seeks opportunity in Vietnam

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

HCM City 27 (VNA) – An event to connect businesses from Vietnam and Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture was held in HCM City on February 27 to seek opportunities for cooperation and exports of local products to Vietnam.



Horiuchi, a representative of the Hokkaido business delegation to event which was organised by the Hokkaido Industry and Trade Association and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), described Vietnam as one of the most important partners of Japan in ASEAN. Japanese localities, including Hokkaido, are keen on the market and promoting trade activities with Vietnam.

Hokkaido businesses wish to cooperate with Vietnam in import-export, distribution, retail, restaurant, with a hope of bringing local high quality products to Vietnamese consumers, he added.



Hokkaido is Japan’s leading locality in agriculture and food processing, with rice, beef and seafood being the most famous products.



Vietnamese businesses highlighted the quality of Japan’s processed food, and said that to popularise Japanese products in Vietnam, businesses should lower price by cutting down costs on transport and intermediate.-VNA