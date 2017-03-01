Japanese rickshaw trippers stop for Da Nang visit

Japanese road trippers exchanges with students from Dong A College in Da Nang city during their stop from their around-the-world rickshaw trip (Photo: VNA)

- Three young Japanese travelers – Suzuki Yuuji, Hirano Ken and Takahashi Keisuke – paid a stop at the central city during their world Jinrikisha (hand-pulled rickshaw) tour on February 28.The trio started their trip last September and visited Singapore, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.Earlier, they passed Hanoi, Hai Phong and many cities and provinces along Vietnam.The Japanese said they wished to complete their world trip in three years in promotion of Japanese culture, people and land before 2020 Toyko Olympics.Suzuki Yuuji said they pull in turn and only stop only when they are too tired.“We often sleep on road. The best places were several guesthouses during the trip,” Suzuki said in an exchanged with students from Da Nang-based Dong A College.“We could not find any place to sleep when were on the way from Hai Phong to Hanoi with cold weather. Luckily, we found a grocery shop with friendly owner. She allowed us set up tents for a night’s stay and gave us food and water,” Yuuji recalled.-VNA