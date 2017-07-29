Hanoi (VNA) - Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises in the areas of agriculture, fisheries and food gathered at a meeting in Hanoi on July 28, with the aim of seeking partners and business opportunities.



This is the third time the event has been held by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the eventattracted the participation of 21 Japanese enterprises including nine that are approaching the Vietnamese market for the first time.



This year’s event focused on products that meet the demands of the Vietnamese people including farm produce, seafood, confectionery, wine, green tea and powdered milk.



At the meeting, Hironobu Kitagawa, chief representative of JETRO Hanoi, said that Vietnam and Japan share many similarities in culinary culture, therefore, the cooperation between the two sides take into account the culture of the two countries.



He noted that Japanese products are well-known for their brands and safety and will offer Vietnamese customers high quality products.



Vietnam is a country with a young population who are eager to enjoy new products thereby providing great potential for the development of Japanese products in Vietnam, Hironobu Kitagawa said.



Meanwhile, Japanese people also wish to purchase agricultural and food products from Vietnam but the Japanese market is demanding with strict requirements, particularly the requirements concerning the quality of products, Hironobu Kitagawa said.



Vietnam ranked seventh among the countries posting high import revenue of agricultural and food products from Japan in 2016.



Last year’s event attracted the participation of 63 enterprises with many large deals being signed in the trading of powdered milk.-VNA