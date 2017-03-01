Japanese-funded plant inaugurated in Ha Nam

Scene at the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– Japanese-funded NMS International Vietnam inaugurated a plant at the Dong Van II industrial park in the northern province of Ha Nam on March 1.Spanning 7,000 sq.m, the 5-million-USD plant manufactures telecommunication devices for the auto industry.It employs 1,000 local labourers.Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Dong said the facility would contribute significantly to the development of Vietnam’s car industry.He urged the company to follow its investment commitments and respect local regulations, while noting that local agencies should facilitate operations of foreign investors in Ha Nam.-VNA