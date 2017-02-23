Japanese-funded project improves women’s health

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– A Japanese-funded project on building a health care model for women has brought remarkable benefits for the beneficiary community after two years of implementation in central Thua Thien-Hue province.The assessment was made by Mayumi Katsube, Executive Director of the Japanese Organization for International Cooperation in Family Planning (JOICFP), when reporting the project’s outcomes at a conference in Thua Thien – Hue on February 23.The project built and put into operation a health consultation and service centre in Thuy Thanh commune in Huong Thuy town in March last year.The facility has to date trained 100 midwives for rural medical stations in Thua Thien – Hue and two neighbouring provinces of Quang Tri and Quang Binh.The project also provided gynaecological check-ups for more than 3,000 women across 20 communes of the three provinces.Speaking at the conference, Nguyen Duc Vinh, head of the Ministry of Health’s Maternal and Child Health Department, lauded the project’s outcomes, saying it has improved reproductive health knowledge for midwives in rural and mountainous areas, enabled women to access comprehensive reproductive health services, and helped reduce mortality rate among mothers and children.Vinh requested local authorities to facilitate the implementation of the project’s third phase, which is set to run between March 15, 2017 and March 14, 2018.-VNA