Japanese-presented cherry trees planted in Bac Ninh

At the event (Photo: VNA)

– As many as 100 Japanese cherry trees were planted in Nguyen Van Cu Park, Bac Ninh city of the northern province of Bac Ninh on February 22.

The trees were presented by the Japan – Vietnam Friendship Association’s chapter in Chukyo region of Japan.



Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Umeda Kunio, Chairman of the Association Meada Toshimichi and representatives of the province participated in the event which took place on the occasions of the locality’s 185th founding anniversary and 20-year re-establishment celebration.



The Japanese project to grow cherries in Vietnam has been underway since 2012, and so far over 1,000 trees have been grown in the Southeast Asian country, said Japanese Ambassador Umeda Kunio, adding that it will carry on until one million trees are planted.



He also expressed his hope that the cultivation of Japanese cherries in Vietnam will help to develop friendly bilateral relations of the two countries in general as well as between Bac Ninh province and Chukyo region in particular.



Bac Ninh is an attractive destination for international businesses, including Japan. Japanese firms have implemented 73 projects worth 1.3 billion USD in the locality. -VNA