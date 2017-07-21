Japan-invested firm opens 42 mln-USD factory in Binh Duong

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The Japanese-invested TPR Vietnam Co. Ltd on July 21 put into operation a factory producing gaskets, electric mattress pads and plastic products for daily use in the southern province of Binh Duong.



The plant, based at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park 2 in Tan Uyen township, was built at a cost of more than 42 million USD.



Kishi Masanobu, General Director of Japan’s TPR Group, said his firm highly values Binh Duong authorities’ attention to creating a favourable investment climate. It decided to expand investment here by opening the fifth factory in Binh Duong.



The new factory manufactures about 120,000 electric mattress pads and 30,000 plastic products each month, along with some other products.



Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem promised continuous efforts to improve the investment environment and upgrade local infrastructure to better serve investment demand and economic development.



Earlier, TPR Vietnam, set up in 2006 in Binh Duong, invested in four automobile component factories at different industrial parks in the province.



Binh Duong attracted more than 1.72 billion USD of foreign investment in the first six months of 2017. It has so far housed 2,946 foreign invested projects worth over 27.4 billion USD, ranking second in Vietnam in foreign investment attraction after Ho Chi Minh City.-VNA