Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Nguyen Quoc Cuong (L) and Governor of Chiba prefecture Morita Kensaku(Source: VNA)

– Chiba prefecture of Japan is keen to boost cooperation with Vietnamese localities in many fields, including investment-trade, agriculture, education, labour and tourism, said Governor Morita Kensaku.Talking to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Nguyen Quoc Cuong at a recent meeting, the governor pledged to continue supporting Vietnamese expatriates in the prefecture.For his part, Ambassador Cuong spoke highly of the strengths of Chiba, one of the leading international gateways and industrial and agricultural centres of Japan.While hailing Kensaku’s determination to promote international cooperation, the Vietnamese diplomat affirmed he will help the Japanese locality bolster links with Vietnamese counterparts.He took the occasion to invite Kensaku to lead a local business delegation to make a field trip to Vietnam in the future.During his stay in Chiba, Ambassador Cuong visited a farm owned by the WAGOEN agricultural group to learn about a clean agricultural development model in connection with eco-tourism.He also met with Vietnamese students studying in Chiba Institute of Science, during which he was presented with an honorary doctorate from rector of the institute Kiso Isao for his contributions to promoting friendship between the two nations.Bordering Tokyo, Chiba is strong in agricultural and industrial development and is also an attractive tourist destination. -VNA