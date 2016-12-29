Japan’s rising sun order bestowed upon Vietnamese official

Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association To Huy Rua (Photo: VNA)

– Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association To Huy Rua has received the Order of the Rising Sun, the first national decoration of the Japanese government for his dedicated service.Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Kunio Umeda presented the reward to Rua, who was former Politburo member, former Party Central Committee Secretary and former head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and former Chairman of the Vitnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, in Hanoi on December 28.Speaking at the ceremony, the Japanese ambassador said Rua had contributed significantly to the close relations between Vietnamese and Japanese parliarmentarians and to the sides’ joint projects.He hoped for for further cooperation and assistance from Rua as Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association and honorary rector of the Vietnam-Japan University (VJU).Expressing his honour to receive the order, Rua said he believes in the robust growth of the Vietnam – Japan strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.-VNA