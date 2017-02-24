Japan’s Sakai enterprises study investment opportunities in Dong Nai

Leader of Binh Duong province Nguyen Hoa Hiep (in Vietnamese traditional dress) and Sakai city’s deputy mayor Emiko Hazama (Photo: baodongnai.com.vn)

– Representatives from 22 enterprises in Japan’s Sakai city on February 23 met with leaders of the southern province of Dong Nai to study investment opportunities in the locality.A line-up of Japanese businesses have successfully invested in the province, said Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hoa Hiep at the meeting.She noted that most of the capital is poured into the support industry, electricity, mechanics and machines.For her part, Sakai city’s deputy mayor Emiko Hazama, who led the Japanese delegation, stressed that Sakai has a well developed mechanic industry, adding that a several Sakai firms have operated in Dong Nai province and recorded strong results.After the meeting, the Japanese companies made a fact-finding tour of local industrial zones like Loteco and Long Duc.Dong Nai province is home to 32 industrial parks. To date, 44 countries and territories have invested in the province with 1,253 foreign investment projects worth 25.67 billion USD.Japan is the third largest investor in the province with total registered capital of nearly 4 billion USD.With more than 840,000 people, Sakai is the second largest city in Osaka prefecture and has collaborated with Vietnamese partners in economic, trade and investment cooperation programmes in past years.-VNA