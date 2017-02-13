Jetstar Airways launches Vietnam - Australia direct flights

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- Low-cost carrier Jetstar Airways in Australia, a member of Jetstar Group, has just announced the launch of two direct flights between Vietnam and Australia, according to Jetstar Pacific in Vietnam.Accordingly, Jetstar Airways will use Boeing 787 Dreamliner to operate three flights per week, starting from May 10 between Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne, and four flights per week from May 11 between Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney.Director General of Jetstar Airways Jayne Hrdlicka highlighted Vietnam’s tourism potential, saying that the country is one of the fastest growing travel destinations in the Southeast Asian region thanks to its cultural diversity, beautiful beaches and food.The launch of the air route is expected to promote tourism exchange between the two nations, she added.On the launching occasion, the carrier offers a promotional campaign, under which travellers can buy one way tickets for the routes at 3,430,000 VND (150.92 USD) and get free return tickets.Promotional tickets are available at the website www.jetstar.com from 18:00 February 12 to the end of February 16.Jetstar Group is one of the largest low-budget airlines in Asia-Pacific, operating over 4,000 flights per week to 80 destinations in 17 countries and territories in the region.-VNA