JICA-funded water supply project proves effective

The working session (Source: baodongnai.com.vn)

– The Nhon Trach water supply plant's first phase, which funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in the southern province of Dong Nai has proved effective, contributing to improving local living conditions and benefiting production activities of enterprises, a local official has said.Speaking at a working session with representatives from JICA on February 13 to review the efficiency of the project, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Vinh said the project became operational from 2014 with a maximum capacity of 100,000 cu.m of water per day.It was constructed at a total investment of over 2 trillion VND (88 million USD), including 7.6 billion JPY (over 66.9 million USD) in official development assistance (ODA) from the Japanese Government.Dong Nai currently has a population of three million and 31 industrial parks, which creates a huge demand for water, Vinh said, adding that the locality is forecast to need about 1 million cu.m/day of water for daily use of locals and for production and business activities by 2020.However, water supply systems in Dong Nai have met only about 400,000cu.m/day, he noted.Kenichi Inazawa, a JICA expert, stressed the importance to assess the efficiency of the project in bringing benefits to local people, as well as its contribution to the locality’s socio-economic development and the business community, and its impact on the environment.JICA continued to provide Dong Nai with 14.9 billion JPY (131 million USD) in loan to carry out the second phase of the project.The second phase is expected to complete in 2021. Once completed, the plant's capacity will be increased from 100,000 cu.m to 200,000 cu.m per day.-VNA