Junior women volleyballers are No 18 in the world

Illustrative image (Photo: thethaovietnam.vn)

– The Vietnam junior women’s volleyball team rose seven steps to world No 18 in 2016, according to the International Volleyball Federation.In Asia, Vietnam stands in front of former champion the Republic of Korea (world No 22) in the quarterfinals of Asian Women’s U19 Volleyball Championships, but they remain behind Japan (No 3), China (No 8), Chinese Taipei (No 13) and Thailand (No 17).The U19 volleyball team were also honoured as a top five team at Vietnam’s annual Victory Cup Awards in 2016.-VNA