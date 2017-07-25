Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

– Authorities in the central province of Khanh Hoa have requested a new runway that is under construction at Cam Ranh international airport should become operational in 2018.The project on Cam Ranh airport’s second runway began in March 2015 and was expected to be completed within 36 months. However, unfavorable weather conditions have deterred the construction from finishing as schedule.Financed by the State, the project costs over 1.9 trillion VND (83.6 million USD). The construction features a runway, which is 3.048 metres long and 45 metres wide.Cam Ranh airport was built by the US troops to serve its military missions during wartime and was converted into a civil airport in 2004. It was upgraded to an international airport in 2009. Currently, the airport’s international terminal has a capacity of 1.5 million passengers annually.In September last year, the construction of a new international terminal at Cam Ranh airport began. The project, worth over 3.7 trillion VND (162.8 million USD) is set to be carried out in three stages. The first stage is planned to be completed in 2018, enabling the terminal to greet 2.5 million passengers annually.