Khanh Hoa calls for increased economic cooperation with US, Russia

Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People's Committee Le Duc Vinh (first, right) meets Matthew J. Matthews (third, right) on Feb. 27 (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

– Authorities of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa province has introduced representatives from the US and Russian economies to the locality’s potential and strengths, especially in sea-based economy.Meeting with Matthew J. Matthews, head of the US delegation, in Nha Trang city on February 27 on the sidelines of the first APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM-1) and related meetings, Le Duc Vinh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that the US’s investment in Khanh Hoa remains modest with only one project worth 2.7 million USD while about 30,000 American tourists visit the province each year.The local leader wished that more and more businesses from the US will come to seek investment opportunities in Khanh Hoa, particularly in Van Phong Bay economic zone, adding that the province encourages investment in such fields as hi-tech, education and petrochemistry.He also emphasised the need for the two sides to enhance collaboration to make Nha Trang city more attractive to Americans.At a meeting with Valery E. Sorokin, a senior official from Russia, Vinh spoke highly of the current comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, saying that thanks to direct air routes from Russia to Khanh Hoa, the number of Russian tourists to the city hit over 300,000 each year.However, the two sides’ trade and investment cooperation is still yet to match their potential and expectations, he said, noting that Khanh Hoa is calling for investment in such areas as petrochemistry, shipbuilding, equipment manufacturing and seafood processing.The US and Russian representatives said their economies will take measures to enhance cooperation with Khanh Hoa and encourage their businesses to invest in the locality.This week, the Khanh Hoa authorities plan to hold more meetings with representatives from APEC economies attending the SOM-1 and related meetings.-VNA