Khanh Hoa introduces landscapes, culture during APEC meetings

Goddess Ponagar Tower in Nha Trang (Source: VNA)

– The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is holding several activities to introduce the beauty of its landscapes and people to international delegates to the APEC First Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM 1) in Nha Trang city from February 18 – March 3.Photo exhibitions themed “Beauty of landscapes and people of Khanh Khoa province and the south central region”, featuring 30 colour photos each are taking place across the SOM 1 venues, including Sheraton, Intercontinental, Yasaka Saigon – Nha Trang, and Subrise and Liberty Central hotels.They aim to introduce the sea and island-related nature and culture to the international delegates.Additionally, art shows are held at the banquets for the SOM 1 delegates, including traditional performances, such as dan bau (monochord zither), dan tranh (16-chord zither), flutes, and folk songs and ethnic minority dances.The province also introduces other local tourism magnets to SOM 1 participants, such as the ancient Goddess Ponagar Tower of Cham ethnic minority people; and Hon Chong, a rocky area in Nha Trang Bay.Established in 1989, APEC now comprises 21 economies, namely Australia; Brunei; Canada; Chile; China; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; the Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Peru; the Philippines; Russia; Singapore; Chinese Taipei; Thailand; the United States; and Vietnam.Vietnam joined APEC in 1998, and hosted APEC in 2006.-VNA