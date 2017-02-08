Khanh Hoa presents Tet newspapers to Truong Sa soldiers

Soldiers and residents in Truong Sa archipelago. (Source: VNA)



Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The Khanh Hoa Spring Newspapers Festival 2017 closed at the provincial Cultural Centre on February 7.



Nearly 5,000 issues of more than 400 publications displayed at the festival will be moved to district-level cultural centres, libraries and border guard stations for further display. Then, the majority of them will be presented to soldiers and residents on Truong Sa archipelago.



The festival, which was organised the Khanh Hoa Association of Journalists in collaboration with the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, took place from January 23 to February 7, drawing thousands of visitors.-VNA