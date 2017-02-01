Khanh Hoa province strives to develop marine economy

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has advantageous nature and infrastructure to develop a marine economy as well as sea and island tourism.Khanh Hoa province possesses 385 kilometres of coast. It also has more than 200 near and offshore islands and islets, including Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, which holds an important role in socio-economic development, as well as in defence and security, of the locality and the nation as well.With such strengths, Khanh Hoa province has prioritised sea exploitation and tourism development.Currently, the marine economy of the province accounts for more than 30 percent of the gross regional product domestic product (GRDP). The province has encouraged the development of its three pivotal economic zones, which link with Van Phong, Nha Trang and Cam Ranh bays.The Van Phong, Nha Trang and Cam Ranh bays are famous for their scenic views and economic and defence values. As deep-water bays, surrounded by high mountains, the bays are good for the construction of seaports, fishing logistics areas and storm shelters for fishing vessels.The province aims to develop the marine economy so it account for about 60 percent of its gross domestic product and exports from the sea-based economy are aimed at 70 percent.The province has become a major tourism centre and contributes 12 percent to annual GRDP.From 2012 to 2015, the average revenue from sea and island tourism reached more than 4.8 trillion VND per year. The figure is estimated to be 7.1 billion VND in the first 10 months of 2016, increasing by 121 percent year-on-year and fulfilling 92 percent of the year’s plan.Khanh Hoa province and Nha Trang city have many high quality accommodation establishments along its coast. Of more than 610 hotels in the province, over 70 hotels have from three- to five- star ratings.The number of tourists coming to Khanh Hoa province in 2015-2030 is expected to increase by 1-1.2 million people. Total revenue gained from foreign visitors is hoped to rise from 286 million USD to 972 million USD and increase from about 112 million USD to 509 million USD from domestic visitors.Currently, Khanh Hoa is focusing on developing sea and island tourism in combination with conserving natural resources and historical and cultural heritage. The province also aims to be a frequent host of major domestic and international events.In addition, the province also set up new industrial zones with heavy industry factories using sea advantages to attract domestic and foreign investment.Van Phong economic zone is the largest zone of the country in terms of scale, with a total area of 150,000ha. The Government aims for it to become a general economic zone, with transporting containers its main role.The province’s sea port system has also improved over the years. Cam Ranh Port is the leading deep-water port of Vietnam which is near the international marine route.Upon completing the enhancement process, Cam Ranh Port is able to receive ships with capacity of up to 50,000 tonnes. It is also expected to be a modern logistics centre, contributing to effectively using the advantages of Cam Ranh Bay.The procedures to change the function of Nha Trang Port are also underway, as the port will be used only for tourism. Meanwhile, in an effort to protect the environment, factories responsible for pollution will be moved out of the city.Khanh Hoa province is also among six provinces to build large fishing centres to serve the region’s fishing sector. Estuaries with sea lagoons and bays create favourable conditions for fishery. Nha Phu and Thuy Trieu lagoons, in particular, are sources of the province’s aquatic products./.