Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The south central province of Khanh Hoa has provided local fishermen with more than 440 billion VND (19.4 million USD) so far this year to support their offshore fishing activities.More than 414 billion VND (18.26 million USD) of the sum was to cover diesel oil expenses in over 6,370 offshore fishing trips.Nguyen Thuan, a 37-year-old fisherman of the fisheries trade union in Vinh Tho ward of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city, said he has four fishing trips each of which is provided with 100 million VND (4,400 USD) to cover diesel oil costs each year.The aid is provided under Decision 48/2010/QD-TTg, issued by the Government in 2010, on some policies encouraging and supporting offshore fishing and aquaculture.Other assistance has also been given as in line with this decision and the Government’s Decree 67/2014/ND-CP on some policies for fisheries development.In particular, Khanh Hoa has supported local fishermen with 450 communication devices worth over 13.1 billion VND (577,700 USD) while spending about 5.8 billion VND (255,700 USD) on ship captain and machine operator training.Meanwhile 10.3 billion VND (454,100 USD) was used to support buying insurance for nearly 1,380 boats, and another 2.3 billion USD (101,400 USD) was spent to help buy insurance for about 6,900 crew members.Other support includes training courses and formation of fishing teams and fisheries trade unions.The province is also accelerating the approval of fishermen’s dossiers seeking concessional loans for building and upgrading fishing boats and logistics vessels under Decree 67/2014/ND-CP.More than 1,200 of about 10,000 fishing boats in Khanh Hoa do offshore fishing activities at present.-VNA