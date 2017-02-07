Khanh Hoa ready for APEC 2017

Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province. (Source: VNA)



Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south central province of Khanh Hoa has basically finished preparations for hosting activities within the framework of the APEC Year 2017, heard a February 7 meeting between Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee Le Duc Vinh and the provincial steering committee for the work.



KhanhHoa has chosen five hotels to host APEC meetings, while turning the province’s conventional hall into the press centre and recruiting and training 180 volunteers to serve the event.



A number of activities have also been planned to promote the province’s image, including making a video clip introducing its economic potential and strengths, cultural beauty and tourist destinations.



Alongside, Khanh Hoa has also prepared gifts for delegates, which are local specialties such as aloes wood, bird’s net and coffee.



Social security and traffic safety measures have been appliedwhile the local health sector has been ready to ensure food safety and providing health care services to delegates.



Streets across Nha Trang city have been decorated, especially Nguyen Tat Thanh Avenue from Cam Ranh international airport to Nha Trang city centre.



The APEC Year 2017 is among the most important foreign relations activities of Vietnam this year, which will be held in many localities across the country, including Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Hoi An in Quang Nam, Can Tho, Ha Long in Quang Ninh and Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa.



Nha Trang is scheduled to host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM1) from February 18 to March 3, with 80 meetings to be attended by about 2,500 delegates. The APEC Finance Deputies’ Meeting and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting will also be organised in the city.-VNA