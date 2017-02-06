Khanh Hoa starts sea festival logo contest

Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa sea festival 2015 (Source: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the south central province of Khanh Hoa has launched a contest to design the logo for the Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival.



The logo is required to reflect the beauty of local people and landscapes as well as values of Khanh Hoa’s sea and islands.

The winner will receive 50 million VND (2,200 USD), while there will be four consolation prizes worth 10 million VND (440 USD) each.

Vietnamese citizens living at home or abroad, foreigners working and studying in Vietnam as well as domestic and foreign organisations are eligible to apply. Contestants will send their designs to the organising board by March 31. The awarding ceremony will be held in late April.

The biennial Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Sea Festival was first held in 2003 and has become a typical social, cultural and artistic event of Khanh Hoa province. The eighth of its kind is slated for June 10-13, featuring nearly 50 activities to honour the province’s sea and island advantages and culture.-VNA