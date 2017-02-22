Khanh Hoa to build sea embankment

Temporary houses in Vinh Nguyen ward, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south central province of Khanh Hoa will invest over 200 billion VND (USD) to build a new sea embankment in Vinh Nguyen ward, Nha Trang city from 2017 – 2019.



Of the investment, 42 billion VND will be spent to carry out first facilities of the work in 2017.



Stretching over 500 metres, the project is one of the most imperative works to prevent coastal erosion in Khanh Hoa province due to climate change. Without sea dyke, many houses on the coastline have collapsed.



To implement the project, Khanh Hoa plans to remove locals’ temporary coastal houses and inappropriate structures while asking financial assistance from the State.-VNA