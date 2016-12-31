Kien Giang: more island commune connected to national grid

Illustrative image (Source: http://tuoitre.vn)

– Up to 526 households in Hon Nghe island commune in Kien Luong district, the southern province of Kien Giang accessed the national grid on December 30, Electricity of Vietnam’s Southern Power Corporation (EVN SPC) announced.As part of a project to link rural and island areas to the national power grid, the sub-project built a total of 16.37 km of sea-crossing overhead 22kV transmission line, which will be capable of providing millions of kWh of electricity each year.This is the second longest sea-crossing transmission line in the country after the 24.49km sea-crossing transmission bringing electricity to Lai Son island commune in Kien Hai district of the province.It was financed by the EVN SPC with total investment of 140 billion VND (6.16 million USD).Along with the line, a three-phase medium voltage line with a total length of 9.94km, eight transformer stations and 526 electronic meters were built.The project is expected to promote the local economic and tourism development, contributing to protecting the environment and attracting investment.-VNA