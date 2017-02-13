Kien Giang to mobilise 11.4 billion USD for infrastructure development

Ha Tien town in Kien Giang province. (Source: VNA)



Kien Giang (VNA) – The Department of Planning and Investment of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has announced that from now until 2020 the province will mobilise 255 trillion VND (11.4 billion USD) for infrastructure development.



The figure represents an increase of 76 percent from 2011-2015.



With the capital, Kien Giang will focus on building roads connected with national highways and roads in the Mekong Delta region.



Roads to be constructed include the southern coastal corridor, the Ho Chi Minh road from Lo Te to Rach Soi, national road No 61, national road No 63 and national road N1 from Ha Tien town in Kien Giang to Tinh Bien district in An Giang province.



Kien Giang will also improve infrastructure on Phu Quoc island, including the north-south road, the road surrounding the islands and major urban roads.



Additionally, the province will adjust planning for roads on river banks, coastal roads, and roads surrounding islands, and relocating residents and concreting hamlet and commune-level roads.



The province will also develop seaports in Hon Chong (Chong island) in Kien Luong district, Bai No in Ha Tien town, Nam Du in Kien Hai district, Rach Gia port, Tho Chau in Phu Quoc district, the oil & gas service port on the Cai Lon river, upgrade Phu Quoc International Airport and expand Bai Vong port.



In addition, tourism projects will receive investment as will projects combining agriculture, forestry and seafood farming.



Kien Giang will also call for investment in factories processing agriproducts and high-quality seafood.-VNA