Kremlin chef to join Hoi An Int’l Food Festival

A view of Hoi An (Photo: VNA)

– Russian veteran cook Viktor Belyaev, who worked for 30 years in Russia’s Kremlin, will join the Hoi An International Food Festival 2017 which will take place in Hoi An town, the central province of Quang Nam from March 22-26, the organization board has announced.Nguyen Van Son, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoi An said that the event is expected to draw 12 world-class cooks who will make their country’s specialties using local materials in 12 different restaurants in the ancient town, which is a world cultural heritage site.Other well-known cooks to take part in the event include Gert Klotzke from Switzerland, who is one of major cooks serving Nobel awarding ceremonies; Publis Silvia from Sri Lanka, who once served senior officials and the Prime Ministers of Sri Lanka and is the most outstanding chef in introducing Sri Lanka cuisine to the world.They will share cooking techniques with local cooks in Hoi An, while joining an exchange among international and famous chefs in Hoi An, he said.It is noteworthy that at the opening of the festival, President of the World Association of Chefs’ Society, Thomas Andeas Gugler, will present Hoi An with a certificate recognizing the town as the gastronomy capital of Vietnam.The Hoi An Int’l Food Festival aims to introduce and promote Hoi An gastronomic culture values to visitors, while honouring restaurants with good services.-VNA