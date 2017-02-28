Lai Chau police arrest drug traffickers

Hang A Lau was arrested by Lai Chau province's Tan Uyen district police. (Source: VNA)



Lai Chau (VNA) – The police of Tan Uyen district, northern mountainous Lai Chau province said on February 28 that they had arrested two people transporting 39 bricks of heroin.



According to the Tan Uyen district police, the arrested are Hang A Lau and Song Thi Di, both lives in Moc Chau district, neighbouring Son La province. The amount of heroin is also the largest one the Lai Chau police have ever confiscated.



The two confessed to the police that they had been transport the drug to Lao Cai province by a Lao man in exchange for 150 million VND (6.73 million USD).



The case was handed over to the Lai Chau police for further investigation.-VNA