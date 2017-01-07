Lam Dong puts into operation hydropower plant

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Krong No 2 hydropower plant began operation in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Lac Duong district on January 7.The 30MW plant is capable of producing nearly 106 million kWh of electricity annually.The facility’s associated reservoir has a full storage capacity of 9,356 million cubic metres of water.Built at a cost of more than 1.4 trillion VND (62.1 million USD), the project is the second of its kind on the Krong No River.The two Krong No hydropower plants generate a total of 170 million kWh of electricity on a yearly basis.-VNA