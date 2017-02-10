Lam Dong spends 57.3 million USD to conserve bio-diversity

Lang Biang Biosphere Reserve (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has approved a biological diversity conservation plan with total capital worth 1.3 trillion VND (57.3 million USD).

More than half of the sum was procured from social mobilisation. The plan will be implemented by 2020, with a vision to 2030, aiming to conserve and sustainably develop natural ecosystems and endangered species.

The plan includes the maintenance of Lang Biang Biosphere Reserve and Bidoup – Nui Ba and Cat Tien national parks and building animal rescue centres in those parks. In addition, new reserves of Don Duong, Nui Voi, Phat Chi and Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) Wildlife Park will be established.

The plan also focuses on conserving local species with high economic value like Laba bananas, mulberries, red pine trees, wild orchids and birds.-VNA