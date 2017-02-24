Lam Dong to invest over 510 billion VND to biodiversity protection

A view of Langbiang Biosphere Reserve in Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)

– The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong plans to invest 510.2 billion VND (22.35 million USD) in a project to preserve biodiversity in the province to 2020 with a vision to 2030.The funds will be used to develop the Langbiang Biosphere Reserve as well as Bidoup Nui Ba and Cat Tien National Parks.The province will also launch the Dong Duong Natural Reserve and a number of wildlife sanctuaries including Nui Voi, Phat Chi and Madagui, while building a Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) Museum of Nature, a Tay Nguyen Park for wildlife preservation and wildlife rescue centres.The province also hopes to increase forest coverage and protect forests across the province.In the 2017-2020 period, the province will prioritise investment on raising public awareness and capacity in protecting biodiversity, the construction of conservation areas, and the development of reserve facilities as well as strengthening the community’s engagement in the operation of the reserve areas.The project, which has been approved by the provincial People’s Committee, also aims to devise policies for sustainable preservation and development of natural ecosystems as well as rare species and gene resources in the locality, while expanding ecologic services to adapt to climate change.-VNA