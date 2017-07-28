Clean vegetable cultivation in Da Lat city, Lam Dong province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has approved a plan to implement sustainable agriculture production chains.



The 45-billion-VND (1.97 million USD) plan aims to ensure food safety and cut greenhouse gas emissions.



The province will set up and grant licenses to 11 chains producing key local products such as vegetables, tea, coffee and dairy products.



It will also inspect processing facilities for the food safety to increase product value.



The programme will support 330 locals in taking samples in processing and packaging areas to analyse food safety and experiment with new technologies.



Lam Dong province expects to have 90 percent of the chains’ products consumed through contracts and will monitor food safety from processing to consuming stages to enhance product quality.-VNA