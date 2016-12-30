Landslide kills at least 20 in Myanmar

The site of a landslide at a jade mine in Kachin State, Myanmar (Photo: The New York Times)

Hanoi (VNA) – At least 20 miners were killed and two others injured due to a recent landslide in Phakhant town, Myanmar’s northern state of Kachin, according to the country’s Ministry of Information on December 29.



A 120 metre hill collapsed on December 28 at dump soil site near the jade mining area between Lonkhin village and Seitamu village.



It also buried one vehicle carrying waste - soil of a jade mine company.



Rescuing activities only started on December 29 because of fear of next probable landslide. - VNA