Lao Cai issues stamp collection

Photo of the stamps. (Source: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – A stamp collection was launched on February 9 by the Lao Cai Journalists Association and the Ministry of Information and Communications to celebrate the national tourism year in northern Lao Cai province and the north western region.

The stamp collection includes two for domestic and international use. The stamps feature images of terraced fields in Lao Cai as well as in other north western provinces and Mount Fansipan, dubbed the “Roof of Indochina”.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Minh Hong said the stamp collection is expected to be a highlight of the national tourism year 2017, contributing to the development of tourism in Lao Cai province and the north western region.-VNA