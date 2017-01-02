Lao Cai, Yunnan border guards hold joint patrol

Vietnamese, Chinese border guards hold joint patrol along Red River (Photo: VNA)

– Border guards from Vietnam’s Lao Cai International Border Gate in the northern province of Lao Cai and China’s Hekou International Border Gate in Yunnan province on January 1 held a joint patrol along the Red River from the border marker number 99 to 104.On the same day, Lao Cai border guards and their Chinese counterparts also held a meeting to exchange New Year wishes and discuss border and border gate management issues. They affirmed their high determination to foster cooperation in ensuring border security and combating smuggling.Vietnamese and Chinese border guards also met in the middle of Kim Thanh railway and road bridge number 2 and Ho Kieu bridge to send New Year greetings to each other. They agreed to coordinate closely to protect the shared border.In recent years, Lao Cai’s border guards have enjoyed sound relations with their Chinese counterparts through numerous exchange programmes in culture, art and sports. They have worked closely in popularising law to locals along the shared border as well as preventing and combating cross-border crimes in a more effective manner.-VNA