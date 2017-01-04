Lao capital city targets 11 percent growth in 2017

Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities of Vientiane, the capital city of Laos, have targeted its economic growth of 11 percent and gross domestic product (GDP) of 41.6 trillion LAK (nearly 5.1 billion USD) in 2017.



Accordingly, the city’s agriculture and forestry is expected grow by 7 percent, while industry is projected to rise 16 percent and service up 11 percent.



The Department of Planning and Investment estimates that income per capita of Vientiane’s people will be 5,000 USD.



To realise the target, Vientiane will have to invest 14.9 trillion LAK (over 108 billion USD) in socio-economic development, of which state budget is 103 billion LAK (over 12.6 million USD).

Last year, Vientiane’s economy grew by 10.92 percent and GDP reached 37.4 trillion LAK (about 4.58 billion USD), with income per capita hitting 4,784 USD.-VNA



